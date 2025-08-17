Somebody within govt trying to defame Dharmasthala: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has endorsed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s “conspiracy” claim on the Dharmasthala issue and alleged that somebody within the State Government is involved in defaming the holy town.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Joshi said that the way Shivakumar has expressed his opinion on the ongoing investigation into the Dharmasthala cases has shown his helplessness in the government. Moreover, Shivakumar admitting the conspiracy, being in the government, itself has led to confusion about whether the Congress government is in connivance with the anonymous person in tarnishing the image of Dharmasthala, Joshi said.

Further attacking the State Government over its approach towards the SIT investigation, the BJP leader charged that it seems Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is influenced by the ultra-leftists surrounding him. “The forces, which were relentlessly trying to undermine the sentiments of the majority of Hindus, are behind the entire issue. The government should stop the digging and submit an interim report before the House,” he demanded.

“Before initiating the investigation, the police should have inquired about the anonymous person by arresting him immediately,” he said, taking serious exception to the police letting the anonymous person speak to the media.

Also, raising the doubt over the identity of that person, he said, if he was belonged to another religion, it could be a systematic effort to hurt the Hindu sentiments. “Before the Hindus get angry over this entire drama, the government should take appropriate action,” he said.