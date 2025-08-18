BJP delegation meets Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari

MANGALURU: A BJP delegation led by party’s Karnataka unit president BY Vijayendra, met Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade on Sunday as a gesture of expressing solidarity with the temple administration amid the controversy surrounding the alleged mass burial in Dharmasthala.
The delegation, that included LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLC CT Ravi, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta and some party MLAs, offered puja at the temple before they met the Dharmadhikari.
Later, speaking to reporters on the premises of the temple, Vijayendra said that the State Government should have acted swiftly to curb the “misinformation” being spread.
“Instead, by remaining silent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has failed in his duty and owes an apology to the people for not stopping the defamation of Dharmasthala, Lord Manjunatha Swamy, and Annappa Swamy. BJP is not politicising the issue... we demand an end to this campaign of confusion,” he said.
Vijayendra reiterated that while the BJP welcomed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the State Government, the ongoing false propaganda against the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala must be stopped immediately to prevent confusion among devotees.
Vijayendra emphasised that the BJP has only demanded a transparent investigation. “Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has admitted that the SIT probe was initiated due to pressure from leftist groups. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has himself stated that a conspiracy is behind these allegations,” he said.
On Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s blaming BJP for the controversy, Vijayendra said, “What does Khandre have to say about the statements made by Dinesh Gundu Rao or Shivakumar? The Deputy CM said the conspiracy will be exposed at the right time. Has that time not come yet? Or does the government want the propaganda to continue? Those who made the allegations and those backing them must be investigated. We have also urged the government to table an interim report in the Assembly.”
MLC CT Ravi said he is not opposed to the SIT probe but questioned the lack of action against those spreading misinformation. “Religious fanatics and the conversion mafia are behind these allegations. Is providing Sahapankti Bhojana, Akshara Dashoha, healthcare services, temple renovation and public welfare by the Kshetra a crime?” he said, demanding that the SIT must also investigate the witness complainant’s background and those influencing the case.