BJP delegation meets Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari

MANGALURU: A BJP delegation led by party’s Karnataka unit president BY Vijayendra, met Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade on Sunday as a gesture of expressing solidarity with the temple administration amid the controversy surrounding the alleged mass burial in Dharmasthala.

The delegation, that included LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLC CT Ravi, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta and some party MLAs, offered puja at the temple before they met the Dharmadhikari.

Later, speaking to reporters on the premises of the temple, Vijayendra said that the State Government should have acted swiftly to curb the “misinformation” being spread.

“Instead, by remaining silent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has failed in his duty and owes an apology to the people for not stopping the defamation of Dharmasthala, Lord Manjunatha Swamy, and Annappa Swamy. BJP is not politicising the issue... we demand an end to this campaign of confusion,” he said.

Vijayendra reiterated that while the BJP welcomed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the State Government, the ongoing false propaganda against the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala must be stopped immediately to prevent confusion among devotees.