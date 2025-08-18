Caste survey important, it’s matter of survival, leaders tell Vokkaligas

BENGALURU: The powerful Vokkaliga community has begun mobilising its ranks, holding awareness meetings to ensure its numbers are accurately reflected in the upcoming caste survey.

Leaders say the exercise is not political, but a matter of survival and recognition for one of Karnataka’s most influential groups.

An important community awareness exercise is scheduled for Monday.

“There are two parallel surveys, one by the Centre and another by the State, and the Vokkaliga community must be prepared to face both with clarity,” said a leading Vokkaliga activist, KG Kumar, who was at the forefront of protests against the Kantharaj Commission.

Highlighting the complexities, he rattled off a long list of sub-castes: “Dasa Vokkaliga, Marasu Vokkaliga, Kunchatiga Vokkaliga, Musku Vokkaliga, Namdaari Vokkaliga, Halakki Vokkaliga, Reddy Vokkaliga, Hallikar Vokkaliga, Arebhashe Vokkaliga, Bhanta Vokkaliga, Kapu Vokkaliga and the largest of all, Gangadikar Vokkaliga. There are many sub-castes, of which the numbers are officially notified.”

Community members said Vokkaligas are present south of Chitradurga right up to Chamanarajnagar, including the coastal districts. The organisers stressed that the effort is a community initiative, and warned against confusion.

“Some people have been wrongly told to write ‘Hindu Vokkaliga’. That is incorrect, they must write ‘Vokkaliga’, not the sub-caste,” the activist said.

Determined not to be undercounted

However, he clarified that certain highly backward groups within the Vokkaligas, such as Uppina Kolaga Vokkaliga and Sarpa Vokkaliga, should mention their sub-caste to safeguard their status. Community members explained that while there are a large number of Vokkaligas in Karnataka, their numbers could appear small if they don’t mention who they are.

With the census expected to have far-reaching consequences on reservation, resources and political representation, Vokkaligas appear determined not to be undercounted.