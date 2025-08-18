DK Shivakumar straddling two boats, says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Dharmasthala issue

HUBBALLI: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said DCM DK Shivakumar is straddling two boats on the Dharmasthala issue.

On Shivakumar’s statement that Dharmasthala is not BJP’s property, Joshi said, “Shivakumar, as the DCM, was an important part in the formation of SIT, but now he’s saying a conspiracy was hatched in the Dharmasthala issue. Where did we say Dharmasthala is BJP’s property? Should we remain silent if your government has done the work of destroying Hindu temples and shrines?

"You are placing your hands on the property of the entire Hindu society. You tried to steal money from various shrines. Aren’t you ashamed of digging up Bahubali Hill? The Dharmasthala case is going to the extreme. BJP is responding in favour of religion, in favour of a holy place.”

He said, “Someone said he buried hundreds of bodies, so today you dug up Bahubali Hill. Tomorrow, someone else will say bodies were buried in a dargah. Will you dig that up too? Some people are talking rudely about Dharmasthala Srikshetra. What action have you taken against them so far?”