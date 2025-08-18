Karnataka Council debates increasing heart attack incidents in Hassan

BENGALURU: The increasing incidents of heart attacks in Hassan was debated in Karnataka Council as members asked both Medical Education Department and Health and Family Welfare Department about the reasons behind the incidents, preventive measures, facilities, care centers, posts and more.

In response, Dr Sharanprakash Patil, Medical Education Department Minister said heart attack incidents including among youngsters are concerning and added that the pattern of heart attack incidents in two months was observed and it is same indication of 6% of previous years. The pattern of heart incident linking to Covid-19 was not correct, he said.

"Due to out of proportion reports and message about the incidents, 25% of admission increased at Jayadeva Hospital. The victims do not have habits of cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking. These habits are pre disposed factor. Apart from these factor, sedentary life style is also reason for heart attack. The Committee headed by Dr Ravindranath from Jayadeva had ruled out covid-19 link. We will take up programme like healthy diet, good lifestyle and others," he said.

The Minister added that, the government will open cardiology unit in Hubballi in eight months. Raichur and Koppal Jayadeva unit has also been announced in the budget. In two months, a cardiology unit will be officially launched in Belagavi.