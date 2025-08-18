Karnataka Council debates increasing heart attack incidents in Hassan

BENGALURU: The increasing incidents of heart attacks in Hassan was debated in Karnataka Council as members asked both Medical Education Department and Health and Family Welfare Department about the reasons behind the incidents, preventive measures, facilities, care centers, posts and more.
In response, Dr Sharanprakash Patil, Medical Education Department Minister said heart attack incidents including among youngsters are concerning and added that the pattern of heart attack incidents in two months was observed and it is same indication of 6% of previous years. The pattern of heart incident linking to Covid-19 was not correct, he said.
"Due to out of proportion reports and message about the incidents, 25% of admission increased at Jayadeva Hospital. The victims do not have habits of cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking. These habits are pre disposed factor. Apart from these factor, sedentary life style is also reason for heart attack. The Committee headed by Dr Ravindranath from Jayadeva had ruled out covid-19 link. We will take up programme like healthy diet, good lifestyle and others," he said.
The Minister added that, the government will open cardiology unit in Hubballi in eight months. Raichur and Koppal Jayadeva unit has also been announced in the budget. In two months, a cardiology unit will be officially launched in Belagavi.
The minister also added that in five years, each district will have a medical college and specialty hospital.
Joining Minister Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health and Family Welfare Minister said, Dr Puneethrajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Yojane which is in 86 places will be extended to all over the state in Taluk and District Hospital.
The minister also stressed that heart attack is linked to diabetes, BP, Pollution, stress, obesity and Sedentary life Style.
The expert report has said 14 categorise like Diabetes, BP, Obesity, Stress and others linked heart attack. "We will identify these in the beginning and create awareness and give medicines," he said.
He also added that, cathlab at Mangaluru, Hospete and CV Raman Nagar will come up and save lives.
"Under Hrudaya Jyothi scheme, Tele ECG will be be set up all over the state. Experts will screen and give suggestions," he said and added in case of heart block, for immediate relief, Tenecteplase Injection worth Rs 25,000 is given at government hospital for free. Later bypass can be done to safe life," he said and added at Bustop and public place AED will be kept and people will be trained to use against patients during emergency.
To a question on ambulance for shifting accidents victims and shortage of ambulance, Rao said, Advance Life Support Ambuance in each districts is given and 11 separate ambulance is given to Mysuru region.
Critical ECG Report, Heart Attack and death in Karnataka since under Dr Puneethrajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Yojane
2023-2024: Critical ECG-2-489 | Death-229
2024-2025: Critical ECG-6,767 | Death-608
2025-Till July end: Critical ECG-3,018 | Death-167