Kodava youngsters indulge in ‘naati pani’ on abandoned farmland in Madikeri

MADIKERI: Over 150 youngsters from the Kodava community, working in different cities, visited the district to take part in a unique initiative called ‘naati pani’ aka paddy cultivation. Organised by Connecting Kodavas, the initiative aimed at promoting the ancestral culture of paddy cultivation among the younger generations.

It was a day filled with fun, frolic and hard work, as youngsters who usually sat in front of their computer systems for a change toiled across the slushy 10-acre farmland in Mutharmudi.

As confirmed by the sources, the 10-acre farmland belonging to the Kembadthanda family in Mutharmudi had been left vacant for several years. The Connecting Kodavas organisation approached the family and detailed its plan to revive the farmland with a unique initiative.

The paddy farmland that had not recorded any farming activity for many years, was revived following the efforts of the organisation that pulled in over 150 youngsters to take up paddy cultivation activity.

For over seven years, the organisation has been hosting this ‘naati pani’ initiative and has so far revived several abandoned farmlands. Each year, the organisation selects an abandoned farmland, which is prepared for paddy farming by youngsters who are getting back in touch with their roots.

The initiative was supported by various organisations including Mysuru Kodava Students Association, Kodava Samaja Youth Wing and others.

Apart from the cultivation process, the unique dishes prepared during the monsoon months are also served to the participants.

Amidst the chilly weather and rainfall, the youngsters cultivated the land for paddy with great enthusiasm. Several elders who have been practicing agriculture for several years guided the youngsters even as the organisation confirmed to continue the initiative in the coming years.

The event was curated by Connecting Kodavas organisation head Niram Nachappa and others.