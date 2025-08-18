Locals panic as seven crest gates of Tungabhadra dam fail in Karnataka

HOSAPETE: Water Resources Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Saturday said that seven crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam were not functioning, sparking panic among farmers and residents in the basin.

Soon after his statement, an expert team was rushed to the site to assess the condition of the dam, even as authorities increased the outflow from 40,000 cusecs to nearly 90,000 cusecs within 24 hours and warned of a possible flood situation downstream.

The development triggered widespread concern among locals, who demanded urgent measures to address the problem.

Their concern stems from a similar incident last year when Crest Gate No. 19 broke away after its chain snapped, washing the gate into the river.

Speaking to the media in Koppal recently, Minister Tangadagi disclosed that seven gates had become inoperative and could not be lifted. The revelation sparked fears across the three riparian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, where thousands of farmers depend on the dam. Farmers alleged that the Central Water Commission (CWC) failed to act in time despite repeated appeals.

A senior official from the Tungabhadra Dam Authority, however, downplayed the concerns, stating that the expert team’s visit was part of a routine inspection, mainly to review the ongoing work on crest gate No. 19.

“We are also checking the strength of all 33 gates as per CWC instructions. There is no need for panic. Alternative measures will be implemented shortly,” the official said.

The authority has warned the public to stay away from the river, avoid water-related activities, and shift to designated rehabilitation centres if necessary.

Farmer leader Gurulinge G said, “Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi may have spoken the truth knowingly or unknowingly, but none of the leaders seem worried about the safety of TB Dam.”

He pointed out that due to expert recommendations, the dam has not been storing up to 30 TMC of water out of its total 105 TMC capacity.

“Currently only 70 TMC is available, which is not sufficient. On top of that, releasing over 90,000 cusecs has already submerged nearly 2,000 hectares of paddy fields in Kampli, Gangavathi and Siruguppa,” he added.

With the monsoon still active and repair works ongoing, farmers remain on edge, demanding long-term solutions to safeguard both the dam and their livelihoods.