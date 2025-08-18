No respite from rain for Bengaluru, red alert for many districts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Karnataka, warning of “very heavy to extremely heavy rain” for August 18 and 19.

The alert is in force for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada districts. An orange alert has been sounded for Belagavi and Haveri.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural, along with Ballari, are likely to receive moderate but sustained showers with strong winds. For the state capital, IMD has projected a week-long spell of rain, continuing till August 23.

The city, which has already seen waterlogging in several neighbourhoods, is likely to face further disruption in traffic and civic services if the wet conditions persist.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is being driven by a low-pressure system that has developed over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast. The system is expected to intensify and move inland by August 19, pulling in moisture-laden winds over Karnataka.