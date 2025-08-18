No respite from rain for Bengaluru, red alert for many districts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Karnataka, warning of “very heavy to extremely heavy rain” for August 18 and 19.
The alert is in force for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada districts. An orange alert has been sounded for Belagavi and Haveri.
Bengaluru Urban and Rural, along with Ballari, are likely to receive moderate but sustained showers with strong winds. For the state capital, IMD has projected a week-long spell of rain, continuing till August 23.
The city, which has already seen waterlogging in several neighbourhoods, is likely to face further disruption in traffic and civic services if the wet conditions persist.
According to IMD, heavy rainfall is being driven by a low-pressure system that has developed over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast. The system is expected to intensify and move inland by August 19, pulling in moisture-laden winds over Karnataka.
An active monsoon trough across central India and a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea are also contributing to the rain in Karnataka.
For Bengaluru, cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, winds 40–50 kmph, gusting higher with a maximum temperature around 25 degrees Celsius and minimum around 20 degrees Celsius is forecast for the next 24 hours. Similar conditions, with sustained winds of 40–50 kmph are said to follow for the next 48 hours, IMD said.
Authorities have urged residents, particularly in low-lying areas of Bengaluru, Malnad and coastal districts, to remain cautious over the next few days. Civic agencies have been asked to keep emergency teams on standby to deal with flooding, tree falls and other rain-related damage. Rainfall is likely to continue across Karnataka till August 23.
Coastal and North Interior Karnataka will see widespread showers till August 20, before rain reduces gradually. South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will continue to see fairly widespread to scattered rain till August 23. A reduction in overall rainfall activity is expected across the state between August 24 and 26.