SIT can’t keep digging for bodies: Dr G Parameshwara

MYSURU: The SIT, probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case, will decide on how long to exhume the skeletal remains, but it cannot keep excavating sites based on complaints. There should be an end to everything, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said here on Sunday.

He said that no one should politicise the issue, nor should it be given a religious colour. It is a legal issue and it is the duty of the police to accept a complaint and register an FIR. The police will either continue with the case

or decide otherwise as per the legal provisions, he added. On BJP leaders taking out a Dharmasthala Chalo protest, Parameshwara said he will make a statement during the legislature session. “The SIT should be allowed to complete the investigation to know the truth. The government has not given any direction to the SIT, nor has it influenced the investigation. It is up to the SIT to present an interim or final report,” he added.

On DCM DK Shivakumar’s statement that there is a conspiracy against Dharmasthala, he said it is Shivakumar’s personal opinion, but it should not be politicised.