BIMS PG medical student ends life in hostel by consuming excessive medicine

BELAGAVI: A postgraduate student of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) allegedly died by suicide after consuming excessive medicine, which she was taking for depression on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Priya Karthik (27), a native of Bengaluru who was pursuing her postgraduate degree in Psychiatry at BIMS, Belagavi.

BIMS Director Dr. Ashok Shetty said the student had completed her hospital duty at around 6.30 pm on Monday and returned to her hostel room. At around 8 pm, she was found dead, suspected to have consumed overdose of medication. The exact cause of her death will be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination. Police have taken up the investigation.

The student was reportedly under depression for the past some months. According to sources, she had earlier attempted suicide by slitting her wrist and also undergone treatment at Bengaluru Medical College, Dr. Shetty added.

A case has been registered in APMC police station in Belagavi.