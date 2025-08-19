Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari denies allegations of mass murder, burial; says 'hurt by accusations'

Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, claimed on Tuesday that the allegations regarding multiple murders, rapes and burials across Dharmasthala were "baseless and false" while also welcoming the SIT probe into the mass burial case.

"These issues are baseless and false, and I was really hurt by these accusations. The way things are projected in social media is morally wrong," Heggade told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murders after a former sanitation worker at the temple alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies, many of them women with signs of sexual abuse.

Reacting to Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement in the Assembly that the SIT would get to the bottom of the issue, Heggade said, "We welcomed the SIT the same day. It's good that the state has formed it and once and for all, the truth should come out. It's not good that allegations are made and they remain that way."

"We want the investigations to conclude at the earliest and the issue be resolved. All our books and we in particular are open. The SIT has to thoroughly investigate and the guilty be punished," Heggade said.

He alleged that an "organised campaign" targeting Dharmasthala and its trust has been carried out for over 14 years.