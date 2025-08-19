Drop facial recognition system in schools: Parents writes to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: A coalition of educationists, teachers’ unions, parents’ groups and civil society organisations has urged the state government to drop its plan to introduce facial recognition systems (FRS) in schools, warning that it could expose children to severe risks of data misuse, exploitation and abuse.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has announced that, starting 2025-26, government and aided schools must implement a mobile-based AI-powered facial recognition attendance system linked to the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). Officials claim the move will help track absenteeism and ensure benefits under schemes like midday meals and eggs reach the right students.

But signatories to the joint statement said such technologies are dangerous and unnecessary in school settings. They pointed out that facial data of children, if leaked or stolen, could be misused for child trafficking, blackmail or sexual exploitation, especially given the rise of AI-powered deepfake and image-morphing tools.

“Schools are supposed to be protected spaces,” the groups said. The joint statement sent to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was endorsed by over 30 signatories, including the People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education, All India Primary Teachers’ Federation, Parents’ Association, Critical EdTech India, RTE Forum, Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Federation, student unions, researchers including those from NLSIU, and public health experts.