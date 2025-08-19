Flood alert in several parts of Karnataka

BELAGAVI/MANDYA/GADAG : A Flood alert was sounded in several parts of the state as water levels in dams and rivers increased drastically due to continuous rain over the last few days.

Several bridges in Belagavi district were submerged, while people in many villages in the Malaprabha basin of Gadag district were being shifted to safer places. The district administration in Mandya advised farmers not to carry out agricultural activities in the river basin or to allow livestock near the riverbanks.

In Belagavi district, bridges and roads were inundated, cutting off link to several villages. Chikkodi taluk was among the worst-hit as Maharashtra increased outflows from its reservoirs, causing a flood-like situation in the Krishna river. In the last two days, at least eight bridges have submerged, and 16 flood-prone villages have lost road connectivity.

As of Tuesday, the inflow into the Krishna river in Belagavi was recorded at 67,000 cusecs, while the Ghataprabha river at Gokak reported inflows of 38,000 cusecs. The district administration declared a holiday for schools, anganwadis and PU colleges in Belagavi, Saundatti, Bailhongal, Kittur, Ramdurg, Khanapur, and Hukkeri taluks on Monday and Tuesday.

A high alert has been sounded in Hukkeri taluk, even as authorities urged residents living along the banks of the Ghataprabha and Hiranyakeshi rivers to move to safer areas. The Hidkal reservoir was near its capacity. Amid flood fears, nature’s grandeur was on full display as Gokak Falls roared back to life on Monday as inflows into Ghataprabha river increased.

1.2 lakh cusecs released from KRS; Malaprabha in spate

In Mandya, the Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam level continued to rise. By Monday noon, 1.20 lakh cusecs of water was being released from the dam by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd officials. Around 10 am, 80,000 cusecs were being released, which was increased later because of higher inflows.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar urged people living along the Cauvery riverbanks and low-lying areas to remain alert and to evacuate if required. Farmers have been strictly advised not to carry out agricultural activities close to the river or allow livestock into these areas. The public has been warned against visiting bridges and tourist spots, as well as swimming or taking selfies near water. The administration has put up warning boards at vulnerable points.