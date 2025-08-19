Flood alert in several parts of Karnataka

BELAGAVI/MANDYA/GADAG : A Flood alert was sounded in several parts of the state as water levels in dams and rivers increased drastically due to continuous rain over the last few days.
Several bridges in Belagavi district were submerged, while people in many villages in the Malaprabha basin of Gadag district were being shifted to safer places. The district administration in Mandya advised farmers not to carry out agricultural activities in the river basin or to allow livestock near the riverbanks.
In Belagavi district, bridges and roads were inundated, cutting off link to several villages. Chikkodi taluk was among the worst-hit as Maharashtra increased outflows from its reservoirs, causing a flood-like situation in the Krishna river. In the last two days, at least eight bridges have submerged, and 16 flood-prone villages have lost road connectivity.
As of Tuesday, the inflow into the Krishna river in Belagavi was recorded at 67,000 cusecs, while the Ghataprabha river at Gokak reported inflows of 38,000 cusecs. The district administration declared a holiday for schools, anganwadis and PU colleges in Belagavi, Saundatti, Bailhongal, Kittur, Ramdurg, Khanapur, and Hukkeri taluks on Monday and Tuesday.
A high alert has been sounded in Hukkeri taluk, even as authorities urged residents living along the banks of the Ghataprabha and Hiranyakeshi rivers to move to safer areas. The Hidkal reservoir was near its capacity. Amid flood fears, nature’s grandeur was on full display as Gokak Falls roared back to life on Monday as inflows into Ghataprabha river increased.
1.2 lakh cusecs released from KRS; Malaprabha in spate
In Mandya, the Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam level continued to rise. By Monday noon, 1.20 lakh cusecs of water was being released from the dam by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd officials. Around 10 am, 80,000 cusecs were being released, which was increased later because of higher inflows.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar urged people living along the Cauvery riverbanks and low-lying areas to remain alert and to evacuate if required. Farmers have been strictly advised not to carry out agricultural activities close to the river or allow livestock into these areas. The public has been warned against visiting bridges and tourist spots, as well as swimming or taking selfies near water. The administration has put up warning boards at vulnerable points.
The level at KRS Dam stood at 124.54 ft as against the capacity of 124.80 ft, storing 40.710 tmcft of water.
Gadag villagers in the Malaprabha basin shifted to safer places as outflows from Navilutheertha dam increased. Malapraabha dam authorities warned villagers downstream that the dam level has reached 2,077.30 feet against the capacity of 2,079.50 feet. The inflow into the dam was 7,000 cusecs. The dam authorities were releasing 1,000 cusecs on Sunday and increased it to 4,000 cusecs by 6 pm on Sunday. Several villages in Ron and Nargund taluks are turning into islands as outflows into the Malaprabha river have increased.
Bennihalla river too is swelling, causing concerns of possible floods.
Villagers in Lakhamapur in Gadag have been told to move to safer areas as the only bridge to the village could be submerged soon. The district administration has formed special teams to tackle any emergency.
Veeresh Pattar, a resident of Shirol village, said they have shifted to safer places within the village, but many farmers have lost their crops. Meanwhile, outflows from the Tungabhadra reservoir in Hosapete and Basava Sagar dam in Narayanpur too increased on Monday.
This has led to fears of flooding in villages along Krishna and Tungabhadra downstream. 1,07,325 cusecs of water was being released from TB Dam from Monday evening, while it was 1,40,890 cusecs from the Basava Sagar dam.
The Shivamogga district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday.