Karnataka Legislative Council passes land reforms Bill

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Land Reforms and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, which allows conversion of agricultural land for industrial purposes, was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote on Monday.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who placed the Bill, said, “If MSME units are to be set up on agricultural land up to two acres, there is no need to apply for land conversion. It will be converted automatically as the Bill removes the conversion clause.”

With an intention to attract more investments in the renewable energy sector, the Bill proposes to do away with conversion of agricultural land for establishments of such units, he said.

Where are the ministers?

The Council witnessed noisy scenes when Opposition members complained that many of their questions had not been answered because of the absence of ministers.

Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House after directing the ruling party to ask its ministers to attend the session and reply to the queries of Opposition members.

Teachers’ recruitment

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the process to recruit teachers will be completed once the internal reservation for the SCs is finalised.

He was replying to BJP MLC CT Ravi, who said of the 46,000 government schools, 21,000 are in a dilapidated condition and 61,000 teachers’ posts are vacant.

The minister said once the internal reservation for the SCs is finalised the recruitment process will be done. It will be completed within four months.