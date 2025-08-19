Regulatory Committee writes to Karnataka government over excess fees demanded by private colleges

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) has written to multiple government departments, highlighting repeated complaints from students across medical, engineering, and allied professional courses about private colleges demanding excess fees or insisting on payment of the entire course fee upfront at the time of admission.

In separate letters to the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, and Higher Education, FRC chairman Justice B Sreenivase Gowda said many of these complaints, though widespread, lacked basic details such as the student’s name, parent or guardian information, course enrolled, college name, or fee specified in the KEA allotment letter. This, he said, makes it difficult for the committee to formally enquire into them or grant relief.