SIT won’t dig till FSL files report: Karnataka Home Minister Dr Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr Parameshwara said in the Assembly on Monday that there will be no further digging for the remains of bodies allegedly buried in Dharmasthala until the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) files its report on the analyses of the samples recovered from two spots.
The minister clarified that the witness-complainant, who claimed to have buried several bodies at Dharmasthala village, cannot be arrested or detained as per the Witness Protection Act following an order of the district magistrate, whom the whistle-blower had approached. To protect his identity, he has been referred to only as “V” and he will be protected from coming face to face with the accused.
The order will be in force for 60 days, he added. The skull that the witness-complainant had brought to the police has also been sent to FSL, he said.
“The skeletons, soil sample, bones, and other material recovered at the two spots have been sent to FSL. The chemical analysis of the samples collected at every spot should be analysed and only then can we say the investigation has started.
The SIT has decided to stop the search till FSL analysis report arrives. The DNA of the samples will also be determined,” he said. Any material, including bones, get dissolved after some time in the laterite and acidic soil. That is the reason the analysis of the samples is required to decide the next course of investigation, he said.
He clarified that the government has not set a deadline for the SIT, but expects it to complete the probe at the earliest. “I don’t understand your(BJP’s) intentions. One cannot say whether a mass burial has happened or not. Let’s assume that it has not happened, then won’t it help Dharmasthala retain its image? If it has happened, won’t affected families get justice? Don’t politicise. Leave it to the law, let truth come out,” he said.
Govt will regulate social media, says home min
Dr Parameshwara said the government has given a free hand to the Special Investigation Team and it will only decide whether to go forward with the investigation or not.
He refused to reply to many queries from the opposition, saying they will be answered only after the investigation is complete.
“The investigation is underway in a transparent manner. Action will be taken against the guilty, including the whistleblower, if his claims are false,” he said.
Opposition leader R Ashoka asked whether the government would compensate for the damage already done to the image of Dharmasthala.
Before walking out, BJP members alleged that the Congress government encouraged a false propaganda against Dharmasthala. This led to a heated exchange between the MLAs raised strong objection, resulting in a heated exchange between ruling and opposition benches.
BJP MLAs said they are not against the SIT probe, but the government should reveal the names of those who conspired to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala, they alleged.
Social media damage
Replying to a concern by senior BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar that social media is damaging the image of Dharmasthala with speculative reports, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said adequate action will be taken against them.
“Your posts have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people. Better you self-regulate, otherwise the government will step in. The government has also planned to bring in a fake news Bill, which will be taken up in the next legislature session,” he warned.