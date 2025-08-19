SIT won’t dig till FSL files report: Karnataka Home Minister Dr Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr Parameshwara said in the Assembly on Monday that there will be no further digging for the remains of bodies allegedly buried in Dharmasthala until the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) files its report on the analyses of the samples recovered from two spots.

The minister clarified that the witness-complainant, who claimed to have buried several bodies at Dharmasthala village, cannot be arrested or detained as per the Witness Protection Act following an order of the district magistrate, whom the whistle-blower had approached. To protect his identity, he has been referred to only as “V” and he will be protected from coming face to face with the accused.

The order will be in force for 60 days, he added. The skull that the witness-complainant had brought to the police has also been sent to FSL, he said.

“The skeletons, soil sample, bones, and other material recovered at the two spots have been sent to FSL. The chemical analysis of the samples collected at every spot should be analysed and only then can we say the investigation has started.

The SIT has decided to stop the search till FSL analysis report arrives. The DNA of the samples will also be determined,” he said. Any material, including bones, get dissolved after some time in the laterite and acidic soil. That is the reason the analysis of the samples is required to decide the next course of investigation, he said.

He clarified that the government has not set a deadline for the SIT, but expects it to complete the probe at the earliest. “I don’t understand your(BJP’s) intentions. One cannot say whether a mass burial has happened or not. Let’s assume that it has not happened, then won’t it help Dharmasthala retain its image? If it has happened, won’t affected families get justice? Don’t politicise. Leave it to the law, let truth come out,” he said.