Six Karnataka public universities continue to function without permanent Vice-Chancellors

BENGALURU: Six of the 32 public universities in Karnataka — Gulbarga University, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Maharani Cluster University (MCU), Mandya University, Nrupathunga University and Bangalore City University(BCU) — are currently functioning without a Vice-Chancellor. They are being managed by acting vice-chancellors.
Former BCU Lingaraja Gandhi pointed out that while acting vice chancellors are legally empowered to perform routine administrative work, they often avoid long-term policy decisions. “Recruitment of faculty, approval of new courses and certain financial decisions may get delayed. Ad-hoc arrangements are not in the best interest of any university’s long-term growth,” he said.
Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar told the TNIE that the reasons for the delay are different in each case. “In BCU and Gulbarga Universities, the search–cum–selection panels have already submitted their recommendations. The files are now before the Chief Minister and will shortly be placed before the Governor for final approval,” he said.
However, the Gangubai Hangal Music University has failed to attract eligible applicants despite issuing notifications multiple times. “ We have called for applications two- three times, but no one with the requisite qualifications has applied for the post,” the minister admitted.
He added that Maharani Cluster University, Mandya University and Nrupathunga University are being examined by a cabinet-appointed subcommittee, which is looking into the wider financial and administrative challenges facing public universities in the state. “There is no proposal to close or merge any institution. The aim is to strengthen these universities and revive their financial health,” he clarified.
In these three universities, the posts of vice-chancellor have been lying vacant since November 2024, while Bangalore City University, Gulbarga University and Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University have been vacant for the last few months.
The minister indicated that the subcommittee’s recommendations will be submitted to the Cabinet in the coming weeks. Until then, the six institutions will continue under acting vice chancellors appointed temporarily.