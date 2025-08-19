Six Karnataka public universities continue to function without permanent Vice-Chancellors

BENGALURU: Six of the 32 public universities in Karnataka — Gulbarga University, Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Maharani Cluster University (MCU), Mandya University, Nrupathunga University and Bangalore City University(BCU) — are currently functioning without a Vice-Chancellor. They are being managed by acting vice-chancellors.

Former BCU Lingaraja Gandhi pointed out that while acting vice chancellors are legally empowered to perform routine administrative work, they often avoid long-term policy decisions. “Recruitment of faculty, approval of new courses and certain financial decisions may get delayed. Ad-hoc arrangements are not in the best interest of any university’s long-term growth,” he said.

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar told the TNIE that the reasons for the delay are different in each case. “In BCU and Gulbarga Universities, the search–cum–selection panels have already submitted their recommendations. The files are now before the Chief Minister and will shortly be placed before the Governor for final approval,” he said.