Yellow Line in Bengaluru cuts traffic congestion on Hosur Road

BENGALURU: The opening of Metro Yellow Line has brought relief to commuters on Hosur Road, one of the city’s most congested stretches, to some extent. An analysis found that overall traffic congestion dropped by 10% following the Metro line’s launch.

According to a study conducted by ASTRAM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), traffic congestion on Hosur Road (11.5 km from Central Silk Board to Delta Electronics Bommasandra metro stations) dropped by 10% on August 11, the first day of Yellow line’s commercial operations, compared to average Mondays.

The most significant relief was during evening peak hours (4 pm–9 pm), with a 32% (21 km from RV Road to Delta Electronics Bommasandra stations) reduction, as many commuters opted for the Metro while returning from work instead of while going to office. Morning traffic (7-11 am) showed a modest 22% drop on August 12.