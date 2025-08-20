Bill to revise buffer zone of tanks in Bengaluru passed

BENGALURU: Amid strong opposition from the BJP, which alleged that the ruling Congress government has budged to the real estate lobby, especially in Bengaluru, the Assembly on Tuesday passed The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju tabled the Bill for debate, claiming that it aimed at relaxing the buffer zone limits as legislators from the coastal region have also insisted it in the interest of development. He gave instances of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and AP, wherein revision was being done.

Taking strong exception to the revision of buffer zone limitations for tanks, applying it to even Bengaluru, however, senior BJP legislator S Suresh Kumar suggested that a House Committee be set up to review the Bill. “The government surrendered to the real estate lobby. We have to save Bengaluru and preserve its tanks as the Directive Principle of Section 48(A) of the Constitution says it’s the state’s responsibility,” he thundered.

DCM DK Shivakumar issued a clarification that no builder has approached the government on the issue. Meanwhile, he claimed to have identified 300 km of buffer zone in Bengaluru for public utility, as there is a plan to use it to develop new roads and lay pipelines.

Interestingly, some BJP MLAs from coastal Karnataka welcomed the revision as it will help the region which has more small tanks. But Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also opposed the Bill, insisting that the report of the previous House Committee set up to study tanks should be revisited.