Karnataka

BJP MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary seeks ED probe into foreign funding of YouTubers

The deputy chief minister of Karnataka has publicly announced that a conspiracy has been hatched to destabilise the temple management.
Udupi-Chikmagalur BJP MP Kota Shrinivas Poojary.
Udupi-Chikmagalur BJP MP Kota Shrinivas Poojary. (Photo| Facebook)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Udupi-Chikmagalur BJP MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary has appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against some individuals and YouTubers who allegedly receive funds from abroad to harm religious beliefs of Hindus.

In a letter to Shah, the MP stated that a group has attempted to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dakshina Kannada.

The deputy chief minister of Karnataka has publicly announced that a conspiracy has been hatched to destabilise the temple management.

“Media houses have reported that a politician from Tamil Nadu is pressuring the Congress high command to orchestrate a plan to undermine the faith of Hindus in Karnataka,” the MP stated.

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the state government has not filed cases against those behind the false propaganda. “Who is behind the false propaganda against Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala? Whose conspiracy is this? Such things can’t remain hidden for long,” he added.

Kota Shrinivas Poojari
YouTubers
foreign funding

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com