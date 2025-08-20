Karnataka hits 80 per cent renewable power mark on August 18, sets record

BENGALURU: Karnataka on August 18 recorded the highest renewable energy (RE) generation of 143 million units (MU) increasing the share of this component of power generated to 80% of the total generation of 179 MU. Energy department officials said that of this share, the maximum was from wind energy (65.8 MU), while hydro and solar contributed with 55.3 MU and 22.6 MU, respectively. “On August 18, 80% of Karnataka’s grid was green. This is the highest compared to any other state. Although the average annual demand this year is about 15% higher than last year, current usage is 21 million units less,” said Additional Chief Secretary, energy department Gaurav Gupta.

Energy department data showed that Karnataka’s power consumption on August 18 was 179.03 MU, while last year on the same date it was higher, at 200.35 MU. Also the peak load on August 18, 2025 was 9,729 Mega Watt (MW), and the same last year on the same date was 9,853 MW.

However as power demand reduced due to increased rainfall and drop in temperature, the state was unable to make the most of the increased generation economically. It was unable to sell the excess power to the grid and make profits as the overall demand reduced because of the rains. On August 18, the state sold 8.85 MU power at Rs 4.12 per unit, earning Rs 3.65 crore.

Karnataka also supplied 6.616 MU to Punjab as an advance power banking agreement. This was apart from the returning banking agreement of 13.43 MU to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on a daily basis. Officials said this was done to meet the surplus power generation.