Misuse of Rs 140 crore MySugars grant under probe, says minister Shivanand Patil

BENGALURU: Sugar, Textiles, and Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil said on Tuesday that an investigation is on into the alleged misuse of Rs 140 crore released for the development of MySugars by the chief minister of the previous government.

Replying to a question by Madhu G Madegowda in the Legislative Council, Patil said steps have been taken for the development of MySugars after the Congress came to power. The sugar yield, which was 3.5% earlier, has reached 8%.

He said the cogeneration unit at MySugars was started after the Congress came to power. The unit generated 12.21 lakh units of electricity. The factory used 7.28 lakh units, 4.93 lakh units were supplied to CHESCOM for Rs 29.14 lakh at Rs 5.91 per unit. If all electricity generated is supplied to CHESCOM, the unit can earn Rs 9.48 crore.The administrative office of MySugars in Bengaluru had to clear pending property tax of Rs 6.50 crore. It cleared Rs 2.04 crore under the one time settlement scheme, saving Rs 4.50 crore, he said.

MySugars owns 235.10 acres of land. A survey will be conducted to determine the extent of encroachment, which will be cleared accordingly, the minister said.

Earlier, Patil referred to the Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel PM MITRA Textile Park project in Kalaburagi and said it will be completed in 10 years.Replying to a question by Jagdev Guttedar, Patil said, “The project will have industries that produce yarn to readymade garments. About one lakh jobs will be created. The cabinet has approved a proposal to release Rs 390 crore for infrastructure development.”