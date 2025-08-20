Steep dip in CSR allocation for Bengaluru

MANGALURU: Karnataka received a total of Rs 8,900 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds over the past five years, of which Rs 2,542 crore, nearly 29%, was concentrated in just five districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Mysuru, and Dakshina Kannada.

However, Bengaluru Urban has seen a steep drop in CSR spending. After peaking at an astonishing Rs 1,074.13 crore in FY 2021-22, contributions to the city plummeted to a mere Rs 2.98 crore in FY 2023-24. The state’s CSR contributions have grown steadily since FY 2019-20, when the total spending stood at Rs 1,448.16 crore and reached a new high of Rs 2,254.88 crore in FY 2023-24, according to data shared by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Lok Sabha in response to a question by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta.

The figures show a significant rise in spending across key sectors, though disparities between districts remain wide. Education continues to be the biggest beneficiary, attracting Rs 974.07 crore in FY24 - -more than 40% of the total CSR outlay in the state. Other major sectors included environmental sustainability (Rs 358.22 crore), healthcare (Rs 319.59 crore), and training to promote sports (Rs 64.71 crore).

As per district-wise data, Bengaluru Rural emerged as one of the top gainers, receiving Rs 149.70 crore in FY24--a massive jump from Rs 17.15 crore in FY 2019-20. Mysuru also recorded a dramatic increase, rising from Rs 27.18 crore in FY20 to Rs 155.96 crore in FY24, making it the highest-funded district that year.