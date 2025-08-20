Young calligraphist from Karnataka writes Quran, completes spiritual project in 302 days

MANGALURU: For Fathima Sajila (22), it was a spiritual mission. The B.Com graduate from Baithadka in Puttur, has handwritten the entire Holy Quran using traditional ink and qalam (calligraphy pen) over a span of 302 days. The final manuscript, measuring 22”x 14” and weighing 13.8kg, stands testament to her commitment and discipline.

Sajila began in January 2021, when she initially managed to complete three Juz of the total 30 Juz, or parts of the Quran. However, due to severe hand strain and health issues, she was forced to pause her efforts. When she returned to the project in October 2024, she discovered that the earlier pages had been damaged — the ink had caused them to stick together, making them unusable. Determined not to give up, she made the courageous decision to start from scratch.

This time, Sajila was fully committed to her goal, and took a complete break from academics and all other distractions to focus solely on her dream. “Once people around me got to know about my mission, many of them started visiting and motivating me,” she recalls. The management of her college, Markazul Huda, also tracked her progress and offered encouragement.

For the entire project, Sajila used 15 bottles of ink, 152 coloured chart sheets, and over 100 erasers to complete the handwritten manuscript. She credits her father, Ismail Haji, for his unwavering support, especially in helping with the final binding of the Quran.

A self-taught Arabic calligrapher, Sajila had been creating calligraphy artworks as gifts for family members, when her father suggested she take on the monumental task of writing the Holy Quran. “There was pressure,” she admits, “because people had great expectations and would come to see the work even before it was finished.”

Now that her mission is complete, Sajila has enrolled in fashion design classes to expand her qualifications. She also revealed plans to handwrite the ‘Sahih al-Bukhari’, a renowned collection of Hadith (sayings and traditions of Prophet Mohammed), on the suggestion of her teacher.

Her proud father believes his daughter may be only the third person in India to have handwritten the entire Quran using the ink-dipping technique. “We are immensely proud of her dedication,” says Ismail Haji.