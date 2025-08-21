20-year-old Dalit girl’s charred body found in Karnataka's Chitradurga, boyfriend held

CHITRADURGA: A 20-year-old Dalit college student was allegedly murdered and burnt to death by her boyfriend in Chitradurga. The police have taken the accused, a 21-year-old unemployed school-dropout, into custody for questioning.

Various Dalit organisations and ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, alleged the victim was raped and murdered. The police are, however, yet to confirm the charges of rape.

Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru said the body of a young woman was found in a charred state on Tuesday in a vacant plot on NH 48 in Gonur village under Chitradurga Rural Police Station limits. The police suspect the victim was killed and the body burnt using petrol by the accused.

The victim was a second year BA student at Government Women’s College in Chitradurga. She stayed at the college hostel and had informed the hostel warden that she will be going to her village at Koverahatti in Hiriyur taluk on August 14. She told her family that she was going out with a friend Chethan. Later when she did not reach home and could not be reached on her mobile phone, the victim’s mother went to the hostel on Tuesday to check her whereabouts. The mother also lodged a complaint with the police.

On Tuesday evening, the mother identified her daughter’s charred body at the mortuary of Chitradurga District Hospital based on a tattoo on her hand.