66 per cent industries operating sans consent in Karnataka: CAG

BENGALURU: The CAG report citing Subject Specific Compliance Audit (SSCA) on the functioning of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), on Wednesday stated that 66 per cent of industries in Karnataka operated without valid Consent for Establishments (CFE) or Consent for Operations (CFO). Also, many continued operations even after approvals had expired.

The CAG pointed to information gathered from the departments of Industries and Commerce, Forests and Railways, and cross-verified it with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board data, which revealed that of 2,756 industries, 1,827 (66%) had obtained consents; 66 industries and 22 railway stations/sheds/sidings were covered under the consent net.

The SSCA, conducted from 2018-19 to 2022-23, also noted that 2,556 applicants which were issued CFE did not obtain CFO, and neither did they renew the CFO. This list included 1,809 industries and 747 apartments, with the most being in Mysuru and Mangaluru.

The auditors pointed out: “KSPCB did not maintain a comprehensive database of industries operating in Karnataka, and hence there was no assurance that all industries operating complied with environmental laws. KSPCB had also not coordinated with other departments, including railways, industry and commerce and local bodies.”

1,180 healthcare facilities operating without KSPCB authorisation: CAG report

The CAG report also took stock of the condition and method of operation of thermal power plants. It stated that Ballari and Raichur Thermal Power Plants were not adhering to stipulated water compliance norms and though showcause notices were issued, no action was taken.

The CAG pointed out that 1,180 of 15,802 healthcare facilities were operating without KSPCB authorisation and penalty of Rs 51.68 crore was not levied on them. It noted that 2,189 healthcare facilities had not entered into agreements with common bio-medical waste treatment facilities, and environmental clearance of Rs 95.88 crore was to be levied.