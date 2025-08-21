Coffee growers furious as forest department evicts 800 plants in Karnataka's Somwarpet

MADIKERI: Over 800 coffee plants and several cardamom plants grown across government land were evicted by the forest department in the Somwarpet region. The incident has evoked anger among the grower community in Somwarpet, who threaten to intensify their struggle against the forest department.

“Over 35 years ago, my father, Kaalachanda Naniyappa had cleared the paisari land of about three acres at Mukkodlu limits and had cultivated the land with coffee and cardamom. Recently, as several coffee plants had worn out, he took up re-plantation work and had sown new coffee plants,” explained Kaushi, daughter of 70-year-old Naniyappa.

She added that the estate was readied on paisari land, and the survey number does not fall under the forest department. “Despite the land being paisari and not forest area, over 10 people who claimed to be from the forest department trespassed into our estate and destroyed all the crops,” she alleged.

According to her, over 800 coffee plants, alongside yielding cardamom crops, have been destroyed. “My father’s hard work of over three decades has been razed within an hour by the department officials. No notices were served and we did not apply for any lease as the land is ‘paisari’ and not forest land,” she explained.

The elderly grower, who lives with his ailing wife, is now in a dilemma as he has suffered huge financial losses in the process. From labour charges to cultivation costs, he has lost his livelihood, which has evoked the anger of other growers in the region.