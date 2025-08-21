Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT to probe medical student’s disappearance

MANGALURU: The case involving the mysterious disappearance of medical student Ananya Bhat from the Dharmasthala Temple premises in 2003 has been handed over to the SIT probing the alleged mass burial case.

Ananya’s mother had filed a complaint at the Dharmasthala Police Station on July 15, 2025, urging the authorities to reinvestigate, alleging that justice had been long denied.

On August 19, Karnataka DG & IGP issued an official order transferring the case to the SIT for a comprehensive probe.

Meanwhile, Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (Internal Security Division) and head of the SIT, visited Belthangady on Wednesday to review the ongoing investigation. Sources said the senior officer examined documents related to the case and assessed the progress made so far.