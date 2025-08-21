Hasiru Dala launches open source PPE kit for waste workers

BENGALURU: Hasiru Dala (Green Force), a social impact organisation working with waste pickers, launched ‘PPE for Waste Workers – Open Source Designs’ on Wednesday. The initiative aims to provide freely accessible protective gear designs tailored for informal waste workers across India.

According to Hasiru Dala, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit has been designed to ensure durability, comfort, and usability. It includes gloves, boots, aprons, and masks suited for India’s working conditions. Unlike standard uniforms or commercially available PPE, these designs have been created in consultation with waste workers to address issues such as ill-fitting gear, lack of durability, and discomfort during long hours of work.

“For far too long, waste workers have kept our cities clean without being seen or protected. This open-source PPE kit is our way of saying: safety belongs to everyone,” said Co-founder and Executive Director, Hasiru Dala, Nalini Shekar.

During the event, a live demonstration showcased how the gear adapts to various body types and work conditions, including handling wet waste and operating in landfills. Waste workers shared personal experiences of reduced injuries while sorting waste with the new PPE.

The initiative has been described as the first-of-its-kind, open-source safety design project for waste workers in India. Hasiru Dala stated that the designs will be made publicly available to NGOs, municipal bodies, and communities, enabling wider adoption. The event was inaugurated by H Bhimesh, Deputy General Manager, BSWML, alongside representatives of waste workers.