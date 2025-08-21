Karnataka MPs seek Centre’s support for arecanut, coconut farmers; demand GST cut, import curbs

DEVANGERE: Davangere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun who was a part of the MP's delegation from Karnataka on Thursday urged the Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan to address the plight of the farmers and address the problems faced by the arecanut farmers and coconut farmers in Karnataka and Davanagere constituency.

The delegation comprising of CAMPCO Chairman Kishore Kodge, former minister Araga Jnanendra, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kumaraswamy, V Somanna, MP's Govind M Karjol, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, BY Raghavendra, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Kota Srinivas Poojari and Yaduveer Wodeyar, demanded immediate release of funds sanctioned by the Agriculture Ministry for conducting "standard-based research" on areca and human health. It was said that participation of renowned scientific institutions is necessary to conduct a comprehensive long-term study on the yellow leaf and other diseases faced by areca farmers.

It was suggested that the indirect taxation should be increased and EXIM policy should be made stringent, so that illegal import of arecanut can be prevented. Along with this the advice of the co-operative organisations like CAMPCO, TSS, MAMCOS should be taken before granting import permission. It was felt that GPS tracking for large quantities of shipments and installation of CCTV at inspection stations could prevent illegal transactions and under-billing of arecanut and prices of this produce could be stabilised, said Dr Prabha Mallikarjun.

A request was made to reduce the GST rate on areca nuts from 5% to 2%. It was suggested that if GPS tracking and e-documentation are made mandatory, revenue could be saved without loss of tax. In addition, a request was made to provide subsidy-based assistance to cooperatives for the construction of warehouses in districts as small farmers are selling at low prices due to lack of warehouses.