Lingayats to meet ahead of Karnataka's socio-educational survey

BENGALURU: As Karnataka prepares for a fresh socio-educational survey by the Backward Classes Commission in the coming months, Lingayat leaders have begun mobilising to ensure accurate representation for their community during the data collection process.

On Friday, Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha national president and senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa have convened a preliminary meeting involving all Lingayat ministers and legislators. The closed-door meeting, to be held at a hotel near Vidhana Soudha, is scheduled for post the ongoing legislative session to ensure participation before lawmakers return to their constituencies.

Explaining the rationale behind the gathering, Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna told TNIE: “We have held discussions in the past, but with the next round of the socio-educational survey expected to begin in September or October, it is important that the community presents a united front. This meeting is to ensure that there are no discrepancies or undercounting in the upcoming exercise.”

The focus, according to Prasanna, is on streamlining the way community members identify themselves in the survey. “There were issues during the last round where people identified themselves only by sub-caste or used varied nomenclature, such as Lingavantha, Lingadhara, or different combinations of Veerashaiva and Lingayat. This led to confusion and inconsistent data. We are now advising everyone to clearly mention their religion as Veerashaiva-Lingayat, caste as either Lingayat or Veerashaiva — as applicable — and then their sub-caste, such as Panchamasali, Nonaba, Banajiga, and Sadar.