Lingayats to meet ahead of Karnataka's socio-educational survey

BENGALURU: As Karnataka prepares for a fresh socio-educational survey by the Backward Classes Commission in the coming months, Lingayat leaders have begun mobilising to ensure accurate representation for their community during the data collection process.
On Friday, Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha national president and senior Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa have convened a preliminary meeting involving all Lingayat ministers and legislators. The closed-door meeting, to be held at a hotel near Vidhana Soudha, is scheduled for post the ongoing legislative session to ensure participation before lawmakers return to their constituencies.
Explaining the rationale behind the gathering, Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna told TNIE: “We have held discussions in the past, but with the next round of the socio-educational survey expected to begin in September or October, it is important that the community presents a united front. This meeting is to ensure that there are no discrepancies or undercounting in the upcoming exercise.”
The focus, according to Prasanna, is on streamlining the way community members identify themselves in the survey. “There were issues during the last round where people identified themselves only by sub-caste or used varied nomenclature, such as Lingavantha, Lingadhara, or different combinations of Veerashaiva and Lingayat. This led to confusion and inconsistent data. We are now advising everyone to clearly mention their religion as Veerashaiva-Lingayat, caste as either Lingayat or Veerashaiva — as applicable — and then their sub-caste, such as Panchamasali, Nonaba, Banajiga, and Sadar.
Mahasabha records indicate that the Lingayat community is well-represented in the state legislature, with seven ministers, 55 MLAs, and 16 MLCs, including Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. They are present in all parties — Congress, BJP and JDS.
The Lingayats are not alone in preparing for the upcoming survey. Members of the Vokkaliga community, another dominant group in the state, have also begun holding state and district-level awareness programmes. Community leaders have urged their members to report their identity in a uniform manner, irrespective of sub-caste affiliations.
Sources suggest that representatives from both communities have met in the past to discuss a coordinated approach and may do so again if needed.
Among the concerns raised by the Mahasabha is the risk of data fragmentation. “Earlier, about 108 sub-castes were recorded, while we officially recognise 88,” Prasanna noted, adding, “We aim to correct this discrepancy through awareness and coordination.”