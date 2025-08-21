NGT orders not binding on Karnataka government: Minister Boseraju

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju on Wednesday said on the floor of the House that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders are not binding on the state government, and that the tribunal only “gives suggestions” to the states.
While responding to a debate in the Legislative Council on the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTDCA) Amendment Bill-2025, which proposes reducing the buffer zone around lakes, the minister said that the NGT is not a constitutional court, and so its orders are not binding. “Its orders are not binding on us.
The NGT is a tribunal. They give suggestions and directions to the states to protect the environment,” he said, while defending the bill.
Sharply criticising Boseraju, noted environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy, a former Indian Forest Service officer, said, “He (Boseraju) must be speaking from the top of his head and must be ignorant.
He cannot make such statements as NGT orders are definitely binding on the states.” Unlike other courts, NGT also comprises experts, and orders are based on facts, said Reddy.
Not even one foot is given to pvt people, says minister
The NGT was established in 2010, as per the National Green Tribunal Act, and it is a specialised quasi-judicial body equipped with expertise solely for the purpose of adjudicating environmental cases in the country.
As per information available on its website, the Tribunal’s orders are enforceable as the powers vested are the same as in a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. The NGT’s decisions are binding on all parties involved, and those decisions can be challenged before the Supreme Court.
The Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTDCA) Amendment Bill 2025 was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday. In the Legislative Council, it was passed despite opposition from BJP-JDS MLCs, who staged a walkout.
Boseraju said the buffer zone of the lakes in the state was fixed at 30 metres.
“Not even one foot is given to private people,” he informed the Council.