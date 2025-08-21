NGT orders not binding on Karnataka government: Minister Boseraju

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju on Wednesday said on the floor of the House that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders are not binding on the state government, and that the tribunal only “gives suggestions” to the states.

While responding to a debate in the Legislative Council on the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTDCA) Amendment Bill-2025, which proposes reducing the buffer zone around lakes, the minister said that the NGT is not a constitutional court, and so its orders are not binding. “Its orders are not binding on us.

The NGT is a tribunal. They give suggestions and directions to the states to protect the environment,” he said, while defending the bill.

Sharply criticising Boseraju, noted environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy, a former Indian Forest Service officer, said, “He (Boseraju) must be speaking from the top of his head and must be ignorant.

He cannot make such statements as NGT orders are definitely binding on the states.” Unlike other courts, NGT also comprises experts, and orders are based on facts, said Reddy.