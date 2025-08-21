Rs 13,433cr SCP/TSP funds diverted to guarantee schemes, says minister HC Mahadevappa

BENGALURU: Responding to Opposition members’ allegations on funds allotted to SCs, STs being diverted towards guarantee schemes, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said Rs 13,433 crore reserved for Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCP and TSP) was diverted to guarantee schemes.

However, opposition members claimed this is injustice to the community. BJP MLA Chandrappa, who raised the issue, said Rs 42,000 crore has been allotted to SC and ST in the budget, but so far, only Rs 7,000 crore is released, and the remaining amount has been diverted to other departments. Chandrappa alleged that in his constituency, over 45,000 applications have been received from SC/ST beneficiaries to dig borewells, but the State government has approved it for only one beneficiary. “If you are diverting funds, we will not get funds for other schemes,’’ he said.

Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said the government had accepted that Rs 13,400 crore from SCP/TSP funds had been used for guarantee schemes in the year 2025-26. “The SCP/TSP Act has been misused. According to this Act, SCP/TSP funds cannot be used for general schemes. How did you use it for general (guarantee) schemes. You said Rs 1,500 crore has been used for the Shakthi scheme, how do you differentiate among people travelling by bus as SC/ST?’’ he questioned.

Minister Mahadevappa said the government has not diverted SCP/TSP funds for non SC/ST beneficiaries. “I have directed officials to make a list of beneficiaries who got guarantee scheme benefits from these funds. If this amount has been used for non SC/ST beneficiaries, action will be taken against those concerned,’’ Mahadevappa said.

The minister said under the SCP/TSP Act, 24.1 per cent of the total budget is allotted for the community. Through SCP/TSP schemes, funds are given to 34 government departments to benefit SCs and STs. The State government has made provision to give these funds to SC/ST communities through irrigation, agriculture, rural development and other departments through schemes. In the coming days, they could go in for single-window system through which funds will be utilised for these community members. The funds will be used only for these communities.