Activist Snehamayi accuses Sujatha, others of false murder claim

MANGALURU: Activist Snehamayi Krishna from Mysuru on Thursday lodged a complaint at Dharmasthala police station against Sujatha Bhat, activists Girish Mattannavar, Mahesh Shetty Timarodi and YouTuber MD Sameer, accusing them of making false claims that MBBS student Ananya Bhat was murdered in Dharmasthala, and filing a false complaint.

In his complaint, Krishna alleged that Sujatha Bhat did not have a daughter named Ananya Bhat. Sujatha, Timarodi, Mattannavar, MD Sameer and others made false claims that Sujatha had a daughter Ananya who was pursuing MBBS, and she was allegedly murdered when she visited Dharmasthala temple with her friends.

‘Sujatha, others issued false statements, created confusion’

“Sujatha and others have accused Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade and his brother Harshendra Heggade of having a role in Ananya’s disappearance. Sujatha also issued a false statement that local police had not registered her complaint, and she was beaten up by four persons and was in a coma for three months. They have created confusion and fear in the minds of people and launched false propaganda against Dharmasthala Kshetra,” Krishna alleged.