Activist Timarodi held over derogatory post against BL Santhosh, sent to 14-day custody in Karnataka

UDUPI: Brahmavar police on Thursday arrested activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi on charges of making derogatory remarks against BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Timarodi was produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. He was sent to district jail at Hiriyadka.

Superintendent of police Hariram Shankar said Timarodi ignored two notices issued to him to appear before Brahmavar police for an inquiry. Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Swaroopa TK imposed prohibitory orders within a radius of 500 metres from Brahmavar police station under Section 163 of BNSS to prevent unlawful assembly from 1 pm on Thursday till 1 pm on Friday.

Supporters of Timarodi gathered in front of the police station on Thursday to protest against his arrest. A case was registered against Timarodi based on his social media post on August 16. In his post, Timarodi allegedly used abusive and obscene language against Santhosh. Timarodi has also been accused of insulting a Hindu leader and posting derogatory remarks intended to incite animosity between communities.

Based on Udupi BJP rural mandal president Rajeev Kulal’s complaint, Brahmavar police registered the case against Timarodi.

Hariram Shankar said the next hearing of the case will be held on August 23.

Earlier in the day, Udupi police went to Timarodi’s house in Ujire to take him into their custody. He travelled to Brahmavar in his car for questioning on Thursday.