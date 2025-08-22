Bring policy to ban liquor: Congress leader BR Patil to PM Modi

HASSAN: Expressing concern over the growing trend of alcohol consumption and its alleged adverse impact on society, particularly on the lives of the poor, chairman of the State Planning Commission BR Patil urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a nationwide ban on liquor.

Speaking to media persons in Sakleshpur on Thursday, Patil said, “I will salute the prime minister if he bans the sale of liquor across the nation.” He stressed that such a move would be in the best interest of the common man and society at large.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also expressed concern over the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and is of the opinion that a nationwide policy on prohibition would be more effective.

Though liquor sales contribute significantly to state revenue, Patil said: “Liquor is easily available, even in petty shops in rural areas. It is one of the primary causes of poverty,” he said.