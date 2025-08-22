CAG report finds social welfare department paid nearly triple for chapati-making machines in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The CAG report, tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, revealed that the social welfare department procured semi-automatic chapati-making machines for its hostels at a price much higher than the market rate. While the actual cost was Rs 1.29 lakh a unit, the department procured 550 for Rs 3.63 lakh per machine.

A random check found that of the 37 hostels where the machines were given, only three were using them.

As per the CAG report for the period ending March 2023, more than 2,000 models of chapati-making machines were available from various vendors at the Union government’s e-Marketplace.

“Despite having these options, the department made no effort to determine the prevailing market rates for the machines. Instead, it arbitrarily procured the machines through KEONICS, an organisation whose technical expertise was primarily for IT-related procurement,’’ it noted.