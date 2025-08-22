Karnataka

ED raids Karnataka MLA in online gaming case

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra Pappy and some others as part of an online gaming and betting-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Pappy is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming, the sources said.

