Karnataka Crowd Control bill sent to House committee after Opposition uproar

BENGALURU: After much furore from the Opposition parties, Assembly Speaker UT Khader referred the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Place of Gathering) Bill to a House Committee.
The bill, which the State Government mooted following the June 4 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday. The bill aimed at effective crowd control and managing mass gatherings at events and functions.
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said crowd management does not come under the ambit of any law. “There are protests daily... that is their right. But destroying property is not acceptable. The recent unfortunate incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was shocking and was a wake-up call,” he said.
Raising objections, MLA Suresh Kumar (BJP) said that all the points mentioned in the bill could have been implemented without the need for the bill.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that there are already existing rules framed by the government that mandates organisers to take permission from authorities concerned seven days prior to events.
This bill seems to be an affidavit that the government wants to file before the court to hide their mistakes, he said.
MLA V Sunil Kumar (BJP) said many protests are decided overnight. “If there is any price hike today, then it will be decided to protest the next day. The bill says one has to take permission 10 days in advance... is this not an attempt to curb their rights? Many of the temples organise annual festivals where lakhs of people gather, does it mean the temple authorities have to execute Rs 1 crore indemnity bond that is proposed in the bill?’’ he said, adding that there are many confusions in this bill. “Lakhs of people assemble in government events… who will be held responsible if any damages or incidents happen?” he asked.
What the Bill says
Any event in which less than 7,000 people are expected will require permission from the jurisdiction police station, while those events with above 7,000 and less than 50,000 will require a nod from the Deputy SP or ACP (in Bengaluru). For events where more than 50,000 people are expected, permission is needed from the SP or the commissioner.
Organisers should apply for permission 10 days before the event. It also provides for the organisers to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 1 crore at the time of applying for permission for events where more than 50,000 people are expected.
An unpermitted event or function shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term that may extend to a minimum of three years and up to seven years or with a fine up to Rs 1 crore or both.
Whoever disturbs or attempts to disturb or abets disturbing the orderly crowd in any event or function by way of creating false rumours, statements, acts, or causing any breach of peace, including a threat of collective violence, destruction of property, or other unlawful acts, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years or with a fine of Rs 50,000 or both.
For crowd disaster, imprisonment ranges from a minimum of three years up to seven years to life sentence for causing injuries and fatalities.
CM TO REPLY TO OPPN ALLEGATIONS ON STAMPEDE TODAY
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will on Friday reply to allegations by the opposition, especially the BJP, that the government was solely responsible for the stampede during the RCB’s IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy stadium on July 4. Not satisfied by the reply of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on the incident, LoP in Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday insisted that the government should confess to the “blunder”. Siddaramaiah intervened and declared that he will reply to the allegations of the opposition on Friday. Ashoka alleged that the tragedy was the outcome of the credit war between the CM and DCM D K Shivakumar for the RCB’s victory. Parameshwara defended that the government took adequate action after the stampede and termed it an accident.