Karnataka Crowd Control bill sent to House committee after Opposition uproar

Raising objections, MLA Suresh Kumar (BJP) said that all the points mentioned in the bill could have been implemented without the need for the bill.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that there are already existing rules framed by the government that mandates organisers to take permission from authorities concerned seven days prior to events.

This bill seems to be an affidavit that the government wants to file before the court to hide their mistakes, he said.

MLA V Sunil Kumar (BJP) said many protests are decided overnight. “If there is any price hike today, then it will be decided to protest the next day. The bill says one has to take permission 10 days in advance... is this not an attempt to curb their rights? Many of the temples organise annual festivals where lakhs of people gather, does it mean the temple authorities have to execute Rs 1 crore indemnity bond that is proposed in the bill?’’ he said, adding that there are many confusions in this bill. “Lakhs of people assemble in government events… who will be held responsible if any damages or incidents happen?” he asked.