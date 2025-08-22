Karnataka foresters bust king cobra photo racket, book two from Maharashtra

Hence the FMS Kodagu alerted the Belagavi team who apprehended the car the same evening. However the duo were let go as there was no snake being transported. But their mobile photos revealed dozens of photos posing with king cobras. They were asked to report back to Kodagu, but the members did not heed. On Thursday the FMS Kodagu booked a case under forest office act and will seek help from the neighbouring state for the detention of the members.

"Its a clear violation of forest laws and keeping a rescued king cobra in captivity is stressful to the serpent. We have identified a few local snake rescuers who could have helped the NGO members to take photos with king cobras. Once we interrogate them we will be able to break the racket," said an officer from the forest department.

"Illegal handling and transportation of king cobras was reported in Pune a few years ago. The snake rescuers were offering photos with king cobras for Rs 4,000," said Rohan Bhate, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Satara district in Maharashtra.

"It's important that species like king cobras must be rescued under expert eyes and law enforcing agencies should monitor the process. The snakes are harassed for a few likes and views on social media," he noted.