Karnataka police bust major drug racket supplying for four years; 43 kg ganja seized, six arrested

BELAGAVI: In one of the biggest operations carried out in recent years, the Belagavi police have seized 43 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and arrested six persons, including the alleged kingpin of the racket.

Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, addressing a press conference on Friday, said the operation was led by Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Inspector B. R. Gaddekar, who had been tracking the network for several days.

The breakthrough came when the police intercepted two cars near a roadside dhaba at Hindalga, on the Maharashtra–Belagavi route.

Among those arrested is Ismail alias Saddam Babu Sayad (35) of Kanagala, identified as the mastermind who has been supplying narcotics to Belagavi for the past four years.

He was aided by his associate, Tajir Gudusab Bastwade (29) of Kanagala, and other members of the network, Prathamesh Dilip Lad (29) from Kolhapur, Tejas Bhimrao Vajare (21) from Kanagala, Shivkumar Balakrishna Asabe (29) from Kolhapur, and Ramjan Dastgir (34) from Satara.