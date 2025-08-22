Made in Karnataka's Belagavi, flying worldwide: Aequs in the pilot's seat

BELAGAVI: "Every airliner has some part made in Belagavi" — this has been a reality thanks to Aequs, which has firmly placed this North Karnataka city on the global aerospace map. A look into its sprawling 300-acre campus reveals how the company is redefining aerospace manufacturing, offering high-precision engineering solutions across the value chain.

The Aequs Aerospace SEZ in Belagavi began operations a decade ago and has since become a powerhouse, catering to civil aviation, defence, and India’s space programme. It has developed a vertically-integrated manufacturing ecosystem that supports the aerospace value stream end-to-end. With an annual machining capacity of 1.7 million hours, it is now India’s largest aerospace machining hub.

Aequs also expanded globally with facilities in Cholet (France), and Paris, Texas (USA), and has delivery locations across three continents. Today, it serves major aerospace players, including Boeing and Airbus, delivering built-to-print, made-in-India components.

Already established as India’s leading contract manufacturer, Aequs is now focused on increasing in-country value addition to make production more streamlined, cost-effective, and sustainable.