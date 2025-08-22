Minor girl dials helpline to foil child marriage bid by parents in Karnataka

HOSAPETE : Showing maturity beyond her age, an SSLC examination topper in Vijayanagar district has set a shining example by saying no to the child marriage proposal arranged by her parents. When her parents put pressure on her to get married, the girl who lives in Hoovina Hadagali, dialled the child helpline, 1098. She had recently attended an awareness programme on child rights at her school and came to know about the child helpline.

Responding swiftly, officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department, along with the local police, visited her home. They intervened, counseled the parents, and ensured that the wedding was called off immediately.

The police warned the parents not to repeat any such attempt and lodged an FIR against them.

The Vijayanagara district administration and the police are regularly conducting awareness programmes on child marriage prevention.

MS Divakar, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vijayanagara, told TNIE that in the last two years the number of child marriages has come down in the district. “We have been conducting awareness programmes for higher secondary and PUC students, especially among girls. ASHA and Anganvadi staff are told to be on the lookout for instances of child marriage,” said the DC.