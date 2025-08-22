Not stalled, funds for developmental work rising every year: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said development in Karnataka has not stalled and the claims that there is no money for developmental works in the state is far from the truth. Speaking during the question and answer session in the Council on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said, “The state’s budget in 2024-2025 was Rs 3,71,000 crore and in 2025-2026, it was Rs 4,09,000 crore. Capital expenditure in 2024-25 was Rs 52,000 crore, and in 2025-26, it is Rs 86,000 crore.”

He said the statements about lack of funds for development work are “made in the air” to politicise the matter, and sought debate over the issue. He also mentioned that the developmental expenditure was Rs 1,69,000 crore, of which 24.2%, ie. Rs 42,017 crore, is for the SCPTSP (Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan).

He stressed that funds for developmental work are increasing year after year. He also informed the House that the government is spending Rs 52,000-Rs 55,000 crore on guarantee schemes, apart from the allocations for new policies and developmental works.