Assembly panel slams misuse of MRI, CT scans in Karnataka govt hospitals

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Schedule Casts and Other Backward Classes has said that the state’s government hospitals are not using their CT scan, Ultrasound, MRI, and other equipment properly and are being given to private labs.

MLA AR Krishnamurthy, the committee chairman, raised this issue while presenting the committee report in the Legislative Council on Friday.

The government has provided equipment worth crores of rupees for the treatment of poor patients. These are available in several major district and taluk hospitals. The report said the hospitals were not using them to treat patients.

The committee also objected to the delay in taking action against the drug suppliers responsible for the deaths of pregnant women in Bellary. It criticised the stand of the officials that action will be taken against them after the investigation report of 13 more cases of drug samples comes. It also expressed concern over tainted drug suppliers again given tenders.

The committee asked the government to make health check-ups compulsory for children studying in backward class and minority hostels once in a fortnight. Children in residential schools are suffering from ‘mobile viewing habit’. The committee has suggested that the government should arrange for eye treatment for these children.

It also suggested that the children should be checked by a dermatologist once a year and the government should make arrangements for medicines. It has been found that several children studying in residential schools have kidney problems. It said these children should be diagnosed once a year. The report said ambulance service was shoddy and the 108 services do not run from district to district. The report called for framing of rules for inter-district movement of ambulances.