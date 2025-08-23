Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to be inaugurated in 2026

BENGALURU: The 262-km Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, being built at a cost of Rs 15,188 crore, is now expected to be completed between December 2025 and March 2026. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in reply to a question from Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, said the expressway will shorten the distance between the two cities, increasing speed, and cutting logistics costs.

Mohan said, “Once completed, the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway will cut travel time from six to three hours, decongest NH-44 and NH-48, reduce logistics costs, and boost trade and industry.”

The Union Minister further informed that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been awarded for two more expressways—Bengaluru–Hyderabad (512 km) and Bengaluru–Pune (700 km). The new expressway network will have advanced traffic management systems, wayside amenities, and utility corridors.

Highlighting reasons for the delay, the Ministry said land acquisition resistance, slow disbursement of compensation, and difficulties in relocating utilities and religious structures hampered progress in Karnataka.

In Andhra Pradesh, approvals for work near the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary caused setbacks, while in Tamil Nadu, restrictions on controlled blasting near habitations, delays in earthwork approvals, and financial constraints faced by the concessionaire slowed the project.