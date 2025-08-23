Classroom wall collapses; three students sustain injuries in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI : Three students of Government Higher Primary school sustained injuries, one seriously when the soil of the roof of the class room in which they were studying fell on them at Malkapally village of Sedam taluk on Friday.

Block Education Officer of Sedam taluk Maruti Hazurati who visited the school on Friday told this correspondent that due to the continuous rains in the village, the roof soil of a classroom fell on the students. Three students sustained injuries and of them 2 were treated as outpatients and sent home. Another boy who sustained injuries on the head was subjected to scanning and after treating him with 2 stitches in the head, he too was sent home.

Deputy Director of School Education Suryakant Madani said that a new school building with 6 rooms has already been built and it has been handed over to the School Education Department. For going to the new school, the students and staff have to pass in the land of a person.

There is a dispute between the land owner of the road and the Grama Panchayat. Due to this the school is running in the old building itself.