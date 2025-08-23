Dr K Sudhakar to represent India at Global Changemaker Academy for Parliamentarians in Germany

CHIKBALLAPURA: Chikballapur BJP MP Dr K Sudhakar has been invited to participate in the Global Changemaker Academy for Parliamentarians (G-CAP) 2025, which will be held in Bonn, Germany, from August 24 to 29, 2025.

The event is organised by the United Nations System Staff College, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), and the G20 Global Land Initiative. Its aim is to bring together a select group of lawmakers from across the world to deliberate on critical issues of sustainable development, land restoration, climate resilience and policy innovation.

Dr Sudhakar is the only Member of Parliament from India invited to this forum, reflecting international recognition of his contributions in areas such as environmental protection, healthcare reforms, rural development and sustainable agriculture.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Dr Sudhakar said, “It is a matter of great pride to represent India at this global platform. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set ambitious goals on climate action, land restoration and sustainable development.”

Dr Sudhakar added, “I look forward to sharing our success stories, from the Soil Health Card mission to large-scale afforestation efforts, and to learning from global best practices that can further strengthen India’s fight against desertification and climate change.”

The Global Changemaker Academy aims to empower parliamentarians with the knowledge and tools to shape impactful policies that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to land, climate and community resilience, Dr Sudhakar said.