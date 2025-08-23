ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA in 'illegal' betting case

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy' was arrested on Saturday under the anti-money laundering law from Sikkim in an alleged illegal online and offline betting case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

The federal probe agency also said it seized Rs 12 crore in cash (including about Rs crore in foreign currency), gold jewellery worth Rs 6 crore, silver about 10 kgs, along with four vehicles following raids carried out on Friday in multiple states.

The agency did not specify what was seized from where.