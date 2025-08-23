Karnataka passes gig worker welfare bill, but work attitude needs change

It’s been about a decade-and-a-half since the gig economy made its advent in Karnataka with ride-on-demand cab services, mainly in Bengaluru then. In the following years, several aggregator-based delivery services got added to the model. This has seen its workforce strength grow to about four lakh in Karnataka, and is expected to grow phenomenally in the years ahead. The growth is a part of the India-wide growth in the number of gig workers which, according to NITI Aayog estimates, has risen from 77 lakh in 2020 and projected to cross 2.35 crore by 2029–30.

Over these years, while hardly any thought was given to the welfare and security of gig workers, the Karnataka government finally had the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025, passed in the Assembly and Council in the monsoon session that concluded on Friday. It’s now on its way to be an Act pending the Governor’s assent and it being notified. With that, Karnataka will be only the second state in India to have an Act dealing with welfare and security of gig workers after Rajasthan.

On becoming an Act, it aims at setting up a dispute-resolution mechanism; a gig workers’ welfare board that will set up a welfare fund; registration of workers, aggregators or platforms; bring about some level of income security; and aim for reasonable working conditions for them. These are bound to bring some degree of relief among gig workers, but it’s only a job half done.

A large part of a gig worker’s vulnerabilities are linked to the society which they serve while in pursuit of their own livelihoods. And these vulnerabilities exist because of various reasons – pressures from the work culture nurtured by the aggregator; pursuit of building up favourable impressions on the service providers that they seek to connect while aiming at increasing the customer base simultaneously for themselves and their service providers; and behaviour of customers, at the mercy of which the gig workers remain.

The aggregator-based gig economy thrives in a symbiotic atmosphere – a mutual back-scratching exercise between the aggregators and the service providers they link their customers with. It works like this: the service aggregator acts as the digital intermediary.